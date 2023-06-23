Moving Ukraine Closer to NATO - #NewWorldNextWeek

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
June 22, 2023
@corbettreport
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/nwnw521/
This week on the New World Next Week: NATO talks about a Ukraine-NATO council that will move Ukraine closer to NATO...but they're totally not inviting them in, guys; the IMF is working on a CBDC platform (along with every other globalist bankster institution); and Obama calls for digital fingerprints to counteract disinformation.