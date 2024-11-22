Two martyrs detained in Jenin's eastern neighborhood

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The arrival of the two martyrs, Rami Huwaiti and Firas Jasser, to Jenin Governmental Hospital. They were detained by the occupation forces in one of the buildings in the eastern neighborhood of Jenin while they were injured and prevented the ambulance from rescuing them until they died, as the occupation forces prevented the paramedics from entering the place.
Reporting: Obada Tahayne
Filmed: 19/11/2024
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇
https://FreePalestine.Video