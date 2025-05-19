This is from 'George Galloway', tonight's monologue with his description. (and more about this Starmer, 'Fire Fan' further below - Cynthia):

'The war may be over tomorrow'.

If the two parties want it. Russia will not agree to a ceasefire if Ukraine is not neutral and the Naz*s aren't cleared out

The Arsonist...

The arsonist of Keir Starmer's house turned out to be an Anglo-Ukrainian patriot. Police yesterday detained Roman Lavrinovich, who is accused of setting fire to two houses and a car linked to the prime minister. He had been living between the two countries since 2014. Lavrinovich is characterised as an ardent patriot of both countries: an English flag hangs in his room, his uncle fights in the AFU, and he himself refuses to speak Russian and forbids listening to Russian music. In London he worked in modelling, fitness and construction. One wonders what might have prompted him to attack Starmer's property. Perhaps he believes that the prime minister is not supportive enough of Ukraine compared to Boris Johnson, who is active with the Ukrainian lobby. These crimes could increase anti-Ukrainian sentiment in a country that is already beginning to restrict Ukrainian student communities and accuse refugees of fraud. The rise in violent crime could also increase, especially after the end of the conflict, when many Ukrainians may blame politicians for a lack of support.

and:

George Galloway, British politician writes that the Ukrainian who set fire to houses and the apartment of British Prime Minister Starmer was a model and worked as an escort. And hints that Prime Minister Starmer had a relationship with him.

Well, well, well...

This was GG's X post a day ago:

It's seems the Sun newspaper has recorded evidence that as well as being a male-model and an alleged Arsonist this 21 year-old Ukrainian also worked as an Escort.

