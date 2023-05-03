Texas Launches Investigation Into ‘Vax’ Makers; Satan Clubs Popping Up in K-12 Schools

The Biden administration announced an end to all Covid-19 injection requirements, but dug in on their safety. Meanwhile, the Texas Attorney General’s office just launched an investigation into Big Pharma to find out if the companies misrepresented the injections.





Also, some of North Carolina’s most prestigious medical institutions are pushing “gender transitioning” for children as young as 2, and the ACLU is playing a key role in this year’s After School Satan Clubs popping up around the country.





In the second half of the show, TNA TV host Paul Dragu interviews veteran investigative journalist Bill Jasper about his reporting on the connection between intelligence agencies and Jeffrey Epstein. And to cap off today’s episode, Christian Gomez and Peter Rykowski of The John Birch Society’s legislative and research team discuss the latest legislative news.