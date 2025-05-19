The Burger King - Medieval King in Modern Time

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
👑 The Burger King is a 12-minute original time-travel comedy, produced by Moovies (https://moovies.ai), that follows a ruthless medieval monarch hurled into the chaos of modern-day life. Once feared and obeyed without question, the King finds himself irrelevant, mocked, and utterly powerless in a world that no longer bows to crowns or commands.
Featured in the Alexandria Short Film Festival and Austin AI Film Festival
⚔️ *What Sets The Burger King Apart*:
A darkly funny twist on the time-travel genre
Rich cinematic visuals blending medieval drama with present-day absurdity
A surprising arc of humility and transformation
🎵 *Soundtrack Credits*:
Music featured in The Burger King was sourced from Artlist and Epidemic Sound, creating a dynamic contrast between royal grandeur and modern life.
Don’t miss your chance to start your own musical journey – experience a 7-day free trial here:
Epidemic Sound: https://share.epidemicsound.com/a65tj7)
🎤 *Vocals, SFX, and Visual Magic*:
Voice enhancements powered by ElevenLabs, and visual effects by Production Crate, helped bring this fish-out-of-water tale to life.
Discover more about these innovations here:
ElevenLabs: https://try.elevenlabs.io/ulq04iz95gp0 and Production Crate: https://www.productioncrate.com/
🕰️ *What to Expect*:
Outrageous comedy as a tyrant grapples with modern norms
A bold time-travel twist with no magic wand to fix things
A satirical tale of power, ego, and forced humility
