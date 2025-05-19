The Burger King - Medieval King in Modern Time

👑 The Burger King is a 12-minute original time-travel comedy, produced by Moovies (https://moovies.ai), that follows a ruthless medieval monarch hurled into the chaos of modern-day life. Once feared and obeyed without question, the King finds himself irrelevant, mocked, and utterly powerless in a world that no longer bows to crowns or commands.

Featured in the Alexandria Short Film Festival and Austin AI Film Festival



⚔️ *What Sets The Burger King Apart*:

A darkly funny twist on the time-travel genre

Rich cinematic visuals blending medieval drama with present-day absurdity

A surprising arc of humility and transformation

🎵 *Soundtrack Credits*:

Music featured in The Burger King was sourced from Artlist and Epidemic Sound, creating a dynamic contrast between royal grandeur and modern life.

Don’t miss your chance to start your own musical journey – experience a 7-day free trial here:

Epidemic Sound: https://share.epidemicsound.com/a65tj7)

🎤 *Vocals, SFX, and Visual Magic*:

Voice enhancements powered by ElevenLabs, and visual effects by Production Crate, helped bring this fish-out-of-water tale to life.

Discover more about these innovations here:

ElevenLabs: https://try.elevenlabs.io/ulq04iz95gp0 and Production Crate: https://www.productioncrate.com/

🕰️ *What to Expect*:

Outrageous comedy as a tyrant grapples with modern norms

A bold time-travel twist with no magic wand to fix things

A satirical tale of power, ego, and forced humility

Mirrored - David Mann AI



