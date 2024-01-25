Create New Account
SPECIAL REPORT! When the World Wakes Up to The SILVER STORY...LOOK OUT ABOVE!! (Andy Schectman)
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
I sat down with Andy Schectman to discuss the problems and lies in the Physical Silver Market and how we can Fix Them! Silver is now ready to make it's next move up as the Banksers have now closed as many shorts as they could during the latest Rig Job so...ONWARD AND UPWARD! To buy Physical Silver from Andy email or call: [email protected] 1-952-929-7006

nwonew world orderbanksterssilverphysicalcorrectionriggingsilver priceglobalist crime syndicaterothschild and croniessilver to gold ratioprice suppression

