Pierre Poilievre: Justin Trudeau is "losing control" with "screaming and hollering"

Poilievre claims Trudeau is "losing control" with "screaming and hollering" while answering questions.





Speaking during question period on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre had a heated exchange about rising vehicle thefts in Canada.





“Auto theft has run rampant under this prime minister. He's now throwing a cape over his back, claiming that he's the hero on auto theft. But it's actually tripled in Toronto and it's up by 100 per cent in Montreal after he brought in catch and release and house arrest for car thieves,” Poilievre claimed.





In response, Trudeau said that his government’s solution to auto theft is to "Roll up our sleeves, pull together partners from across the country and get to solving it.” He also said Poilievre’s solution is to “Throw his hands up in the air. Blame a raft of political attacks on us and continue to see that he's not putting forward any real solutions.”





During the heated exchange, Poilievre remarked “Oh wow, is he ever losing control of himself? Oh, my goodness. Screaming and hollering like that.”





