Doctors Censored by The Lancet in Paper that Found 74% mRNA Vaccine-Related Cause of Death

(July 7, 2023) The Daily Clout: "Dr Peter McCullough, Dr. Harvey Risch, and colleagues were censored by the formerly respected scientific journal The Lancet: their paper, removed within 24 hours, found that 74% of the deaths following mRNA vaccine injection were likely caused by the injection."
