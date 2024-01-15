Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
🏴‍☠⚔️🇵🇸 Starvation has reached unprecedented levels in the Gaza Strip - this is next level evil
channel image
The Prisoner
8958 Subscribers
Shop now
228 views
Published a month ago

After 100 days of starvation in Gaza, Israeli forces opened fire at citizens, who were heading towards an aid truck that they heard of.

Vid Clips @Vanessa Beeley

Keywords
eviljwoiofshooting starving palestinians

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket