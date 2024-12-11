BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Parents vs. Teachers: Reclaiming Education from Emotional Doctrine
NebraskaJournalHerald
NebraskaJournalHerald
9 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
52 views • 6 months ago

Amidst a polarized educational landscape, parents are pushing back against what they see as emotional indoctrination in schools. They demand transparency to ensure their children's learning focuses on academic excellence and critical thinking, not ideological conformity. Concerns arise over curricula that seem to prioritize social agendas, potentially stunting student development and individuality. Parents champion a return to basics—reading, writing, and independent thinking—arguing that education should equip children for the future, not dictate their emotions or beliefs. This isn't merely a content dispute but a fundamental disagreement on education's purpose: to foster well-rounded individuals or to mold them into a preconceived worldview. The battle for control over what our children learn, and how, continues.

NebraskaJournalHerald.com

#ParentsvsTeachers #EmotionalLearning

Keywords
newsheadlinesworldentertainmentweatheropinionsportsnationallocalnebraskaextranebraska journal herald
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy