Climate hoax

The mendacious narrative on anthropic climate change is simply yet another chapter of the same totalitarian scenario promoted by the deep state. It is easy to debunk it. Mars has been warming up for more than 50 years without any car, any aircraft or any farting cow on it. But since the corrupt mainstream media keep on lying unswervingly many believe that utter nonsense, unfortunately.