BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Oslo Carrier 3 REFUSED to Assist Ursa Major After Likely Terrorist Attack
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
149 views • 6 months ago

RUSSOPHOBIA AT SEA: Oslo Carrier 3 REFUSES to Assist Ursa Major After Likely Terrorist Attack

Russian sailors from the Ursa Major, sinking in the Mediterranean Sea, were reportedly denied assistance by the Norwegian-flagged vessel Oslo Carrier 3 for reasons yet to be clarified.

According to Oboronlogistika, the owner of the sunken vessel:

As the rescue boat approached, the nearby Norwegian ship Oslo Carrier 3, part of whose crew was Russian-speaking, refused to take on board the crew members of the Ursa Major, citing some kind of prohibition.

This refusal violates Article 10 of the 1989 International Convention on Salvage, which mandates that all ships provide assistance to those in distress at sea.

The likelihood that Ursa Major was the victim of a terrorist attack makes this even more appaliing. This not only shows a disregard for maritime law but a shocking indifference to the lives of sailors in grave danger.

Serious accountability is required for this inhumane and unlawful decision. 

Cynthia.. I posted a longer version of this video... if care to see. https://www.brighteon.com/5ee5cd89-b387-4fda-8cca-085f9ff832bd

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy