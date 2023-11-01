BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
2023-11-01 Spiritual War
Rev. LeRoy
Rev. LeRoy
20 views • 11/02/2023

                   Sources:

Albert Pike Letter to Mazzini:
▶  https://ia601900.us.archive.org/16/items/albert-pike-letter-to-mazzini/Albert%20Pike%20Letter%20to%20Mazzini.pdf

The Book of Enoch:
▶  The Book of Enoch The Prophet
   Translated by Richard Laurence
   https://archive.org/details/bookofenochproph00laur
   (This is the book I bought in the 1980's and use in the video)
   
▶  The Complete Book Of Enoch, Standard English Version
   Jay Winter
   https://archive.org/details/TheCompleteBookOfEnochStandardEnglishVersionJayWinter/mode/2up

▶  The-Books-of-Enoch-A-Complete-Volume-Containing-the-
   Ethiopic-Slavonic-and-Hebrew-Enoch
   Joseph-Lumpkin
   https://www.academia.edu/35118211/The_Books_of_Enoch_A_Complete_Volume_Containing_the_Ethiopic_Slavonic_and_Hebrew_Enoch_Joseph_Lumpkin_pdf

Spartan Warrior Image:
▶  https://www.jeuxactu.com/ancient-wars-sparta-sur-la-toile-21569.htm

War Is A Racket:
▶  https://www.zerohedge.com/military/war-racket-these-25-defense-companies

Title:
▶  https://hebrewnationonline.com/revelation-yeshua-advent2_704-e1437973538473/
▶  https://www.pixelstalk.net/wp-content/uploads/2016/04/Download-fire-wallpaper-HD-backgrounds.jpg
▶  Satan image in flame:  source unknown.  I have seen the image
   used in several places around the web.  Here is one web site that
   used it:
   https://www.huffpost.com/entry/wikileaks-confirms-that-d_b_12070168

biblechristianityprophecy
