Ecumenism & The Coming One World Religion

Over the last 100 years the world has seen the formation of the Parliament of the World's Religions, the World Council of Churches and the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions. These ecumenical organizations have moved the world closer to a one world religion, and the Pope today is actively rallying Christians, Muslims, Jews and Pagans into this system. Yet this is exactly what the bible predicted, which means that we are likely living in the generation of the Lord's return.
00:00 - Introduction
15:54 - The Oriental Orthodox Church
29:29 - The Eastern Orthodox Church
43:18 - New Rome & The Colossus Constantine
52:58 - Chinese Paganism
1:02:37 - Unity in Diversity
1:08:33 - The Islamic World
1:16:53 - Buddhism
1:19:10 - Hinduism
1:22:57 - Freemasonry
1:25:19 - The Anglican Church
1:30:44 - Weekly Prayer for Christian Unity
1:33:42 - World Council of Churches
1:37:00 - Parliament of the World's Religions
1:41:37 - Congress of Leaders of World & Traditional Religions
1:45:26 - Final Thoughts