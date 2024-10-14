Only this text in English for the video: Israeli army spokesperson has urged Israelis not to share information about casualties, after confirming that at least four soldiers were killed and seven wounded in a recent attack. The spokesperson requested that settlers refrain from publishing details about the wounded and deceased.

Cynthia... Last I heard there were 100 injured and deaths.

Adding:

This is a statement issued by the Islamic Resistance Operations Room:





- We had previously warned that the "Israeli" enemy's aggression against our honorable people in all parts of resilient Lebanon would make Haifa and other areas, with respect to the resistance's missiles and drones, akin to Kiryat Shmona, Metula, and other settlements on the border with Lebanon. We accompanied this warning with information from our drones, the "Hudhud," regarding "sensitive" "Israeli" military targets and "vital" "Israeli" facilities in occupied Palestine, especially in the occupied city of Haifa. We made it clear to this enemy that the Islamic Resistance sees and hears where it least expects. (That Hudhud drone recon video was posted by me a couple of days ago) Cynthia

- The "Israeli" enemy gambled that the Islamic Resistance would not be able to carry out its threat after the despicable security operations and assassinations of its noble leaders, foremost among them our highest and holiest martyr, His Eminence the Secretary-General Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah (may his noble secret be sanctified). The enemy did not heed our warnings and continued its aggression against our honorable people, committing heinous massacres against women and children, especially in Beirut and the southern suburbs.

- After everything that transpired, the decision of the Islamic Resistance leadership was to discipline this enemy and show some of what it is capable of at any time and in any place it chooses, covertly or overtly. The target was one of the camps of the elite "Golani" brigade in Binyamina, south of the occupied city of Haifa, unknown to many settlers.

- In a sophisticated and complex operation, the missile force of the Islamic Resistance launched dozens of missiles towards various targets in Nahariya and Acre to overwhelm "Israeli" air defense systems. Simultaneously, the air force of the Islamic Resistance launched diverse swarms of drones, some used for the first time, towards different areas in Acre and Haifa.

The advanced drones managed to penetrate "Israeli" air defense radars without detection and reached their target in a training camp for the "Golani" brigade in the Binyamina area south of the occupied city of Haifa, exploding in the rooms where dozens of "Israeli" officers and soldiers were preparing to participate in the assault on Lebanon, including senior officers, resulting in the killing and injuring of scores.

- The Islamic Resistance has pledged to the most honorable and pure of people that it will remain their protective shield and will not allow this cowardly enemy to single them out. It renews its promise to its highest and holiest martyr that it will continue to defend the beloved land of Lebanon according to the field plans personally prepared with the martyr leaders. It warns the enemy that what it witnessed today in southern Haifa is but a small taste of what awaits if it decides to continue its aggression against our noble and beloved people.

*A detailed statement will be issued later by the Islamic Resistance Operations Room regarding the heroic epic unfolding as the mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance engage in battle against the "Israeli" enemy army at the frontlines on the Lebanese-Palestinian border.*