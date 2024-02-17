The Truth About Tish

The Agenda Of Letitia James

* They have been after Trump from the start.

* He was ordered to pay $364M in NY civil fraud case.

* AG James is not a serious person — and has her sights set on DJT.

* No one knows real estate like DJT.

* Fake news salivated over the latest ruling.





The full segment is linked below.





Newsmax | Greg Kelly Reports (16 February 2024)

https://youtu.be/rlXCieDwa84