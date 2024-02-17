The Truth About Tish

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Agenda Of Letitia James
* They have been after Trump from the start.
* He was ordered to pay $364M in NY civil fraud case.
* AG James is not a serious person — and has her sights set on DJT.
* No one knows real estate like DJT.
* Fake news salivated over the latest ruling.
The full segment is linked below.
Newsmax | Greg Kelly Reports (16 February 2024)