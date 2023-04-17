© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #nfsc #mos #patriotswithgrit #释放郭文贵 #释放郭文贵 #takedowntheccp
Pras Michel is a co-conspirator of Jho Low. Jho Low is one of the many illegitimate sons of the number three CCP kleptocrats, Meng Jianzhu. He controls law enforcement, the courts, the prosecutor's office, the police, and the intelligence community in China.
Pras Michel是Jho Low(刘特佐)的同谋。Jho Low(刘特佐)是中共第三号盗国贼孟建柱众多私生子中的一个。孟建柱控制着中国的执法部门、法院、检察院、警察和情报部门。