Savanah Hernandez | Interviews with South Bronx residents about upcoming rally

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Savanah Hernandez · I spoke to residents of the Bronx, many of whom were simply passing by, about their thoughts on Trump rallying in the Bronx tonight. "I definitely am surprised...I never expected him to come to the Bronx"
@TPAction_
@sav_says_