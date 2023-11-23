SHOW NO. 99 Tax Town Hall Show – Part 1 (Nov 8th, 2023)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this episode, Attorney Larry Becraft gives a valuable presentation on the U.S. monetary system and the federal income tax and other related matters. Larry provides some historical facts and context you very well may never have encountered before so be sure to see links to these facts at https://www.agentfortruth.com/past-radio-shows-2023.html .