India’s War-Like Mock Drill on May 7: What to Expect and How to Prepare

Description:

On May 7, India will conduct a large-scale, war-like mock drill aimed at testing national emergency response and defense readiness. This simulation involves military units, civil defense teams, and local authorities across multiple regions. Discover what to expect, how daily routines may be affected, and what safety measures citizens should follow. Stay updated with full coverage and expert insights on this critical preparedness operation.

🔹 Hashtags:

