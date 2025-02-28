BrightLearn - In Bad Taste: The MSG Syndrome by Dr. George R. Schwartz

Dr. George R. Schwartz's 1988 book "In Bad Taste: The MSG Syndrome" discusses the controversial substance monosodium glutamate (MSG), a flavor enhancer widely used in the food industry and linked to various health issues. Discovered by Japanese chemist Kikunae Ikeda in 1908, MSG has been a subject of debate due to its potential to cause symptoms ranging from mild headaches to more severe reactions like asthma attacks and heart irregularities. The book highlights the scientific concerns surrounding MSG, including its rapid absorption by the body and potential long-term effects, such as depression, anxiety, and neurodegenerative diseases. Additionally, the author addresses the prevalence of MSG sensitivity, which may affect up to 30 percent of the population, and the potential impact on children, who may be more susceptible to MSG-related symptoms. Schwartz also examines the food industry's use of MSG and advocates for greater transparency in labeling. The book ultimately calls for informed consumer choices and emphasizes the need for more research on the long-term effects of MSG consumption.





Find a copy of this amazing book here.