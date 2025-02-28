BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BrightLearn - In Bad Taste: The MSG Syndrome by Dr. George R. Schwartz
BrightLearn
BrightLearnCheckmark Icon
271 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
150 views • 6 months ago

Dr. George R. Schwartz's 1988 book "In Bad Taste: The MSG Syndrome" discusses the controversial substance monosodium glutamate (MSG), a flavor enhancer widely used in the food industry and linked to various health issues. Discovered by Japanese chemist Kikunae Ikeda in 1908, MSG has been a subject of debate due to its potential to cause symptoms ranging from mild headaches to more severe reactions like asthma attacks and heart irregularities. The book highlights the scientific concerns surrounding MSG, including its rapid absorption by the body and potential long-term effects, such as depression, anxiety, and neurodegenerative diseases. Additionally, the author addresses the prevalence of MSG sensitivity, which may affect up to 30 percent of the population, and the potential impact on children, who may be more susceptible to MSG-related symptoms. Schwartz also examines the food industry's use of MSG and advocates for greater transparency in labeling. The book ultimately calls for informed consumer choices and emphasizes the need for more research on the long-term effects of MSG consumption.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.

Keywords
nowbooksbrightlearn
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy