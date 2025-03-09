FCG CHURCH PERSONALIZED WEEKLY PROCLAMATION: PSALM 144:1-8, Holy Sabbath Prayer, 20250308

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)





Oh, my Almighty Heavenly Father, YAHWEH, and EL-SHADDAI, the LORD GOD ALMIGHTY! I am bound to give thanks to You, EL-ELYON always for my brethren beloved by my LORD Jesus Christ, because You, The Creator from the beginning, chose me for Salvation through Sanctification by the Spirit and belief in the Truth in 2 Thessalonians 2:13!

Hallowed be Your Blessed Name. Thank You for granting me the Justification by Faith and Union with Your Begotten SON, my LORD, and Savior Jesus Christ.

Also, thank You for my LORD’s Substitutionary and Sacrificial Atonement Death on Calvary’s Cross, and His Resurrection for all saints.

A Song to the Lord Who Preserves and Prospers His People. A Psalm of David.

1. Blessed are You my Heavenly Father and Rock, who trains my heart for obedience, and my fingers for praise—

2. My lovingkindness and my Fortress, my High Tower, my Deliverer, my Shield, my YAHWEH, my EL-SHADDAI, and the LORD GOD ALMIGHTY, the One in whom I take Refuge, who encourages my brethren to worship.

3. My Almighty Heavenly Father, what is man or woman, that You take knowledge of them? Or the son of man, that You are mindful of him?

4. Men and women are like a breath; their days are like a passing shadow.

5. Heavenly Father, please bow down Your Heavens, O LORD, EL-SHADDAI and come down; touch the mountains, and they shall smoke.

6. Flash forth lightning to humble and remind me to worship You.

7. My YAHWEH, please, stretch out Your Hand from above; continue to rescue me and deliver me out of great waters, from the hand of the evil doers.

8. Whose mouth speaks lying words, and whose right hand is a right hand of falsehood. Amen!

Thank You my YAHWEH, and EL-SHADDAI, the LORD GOD ALMIGHTY for answering my humble prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Psalm 144:1-8 personalized NKJV).



