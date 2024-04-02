Jesse Watters | Obama was the Democratic Savior they miss...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Jesse Watters | The left revering Obama as a Messiah was gleefully embraced, but Republicans praying at a Trump rally is a dangerous religious cult. Buying a Bible from Trump to pray? They say that makes you an ultra-Maga Bible-thumper in a cult.
While Trump was wishing America a Happy Easter, Biden was wishing you a happy trans day of visibility! While the LGBTQ community has half the days of the year for remembrance and awareness, Christians can’t just have one day for Easter?
@JesseBWatters