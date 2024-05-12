The Liberator #18: Growing In Faith

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Growing in Faith" is a continuation of the Liberator comic, an original cartoon story covering Luke 17. Jesus warns against leading children astray before going on to explore the subject of forgiveness and repentance. He also answers the apostles' question about how to grow in faith in a surprising manner and touches on the subject of obedience and humility.