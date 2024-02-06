Tucker Carlson’s possible Putin interview sparks anger in US

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Feb 5, 2024
Tucker Carlson’s visit to Moscow has sparked a media frenzy and RT’s Donald Courter provides us the latest on how just a few pictures of a famous journalist in the Russian capital sent social media into the speculations abyss
