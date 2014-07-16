[Jul 16, 2014] Quest 4 Truth Episode 22 (3.2K views on YouTube) [Quest4TruthShow]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this episode, Doug Hamp and Rob Skiba pick up where they left off in Revelation 6, addressing the Red, Black and Green/Grey Horses of the Apocalypse. They cover a lot of ground in this episode, covering everything from Communism to the Federal Reserve, Iraqi Dinar, Republicans, Democrats and the return of the Nephilim. Get ready for a wild ride...
