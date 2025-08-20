War, Jesuit Theater, Freemason Theater, Chappelle, Phelps, Comicbooks, No Virus Inc.

SR 2025-08-19 #213

Johnny Cirucci Special Report #213: 19 Aug 2025

Topic list:

* Kings and Generals

* John Cena, James Gunn and the JESUIT agenda to destroy comicbook inspiration.

* This Is Spinal Tap...FORTY years later: Hellywood has ALWAYS been dead.

* Monty Python “Architect Sketch”: when Freemasons mock Freemasons (and what they think of YOU).

* Jim Breuer confirms what we suspected about Dave Chappelle.

* “Don’t taze me, bro!”

* Far-Left black ROMAN CATHOLIC female Muriel Bowser has been destroying Little Rome on the Potomac for TEN YEARS.

* Johnny’s letter to Brother White Power

* Who rebranded Steven Christopher Yaxley-Lennon and why?

* Is an “AI” rendering of “classic” actors in comicbook roles “better”?

* Andrew Dice Andrews and “the Medicine Girl”.

* Is “Charlie Robinson” a Johnny knock-off?

* How can a Freemason wants to be TRULY “free”?

* Was Alberto (Rivera) for real?

* Peter John de Smet the gnostic Luciferian.

* “Ironheart” Season 1, Episo—WHAT THE ___ IS THAT? (and who put it there?)

_____________________

