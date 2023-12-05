© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jude's Description is Very Clear About Men like Bill Maher & James Carville !!
Jude 8 Likewise also these filthy dreamers defile the flesh,
despise dominion, and Speak Evil of Dignities.
Speaker Mike Johnson has been given a Position of Dignity and Honour,
No matter what His Religious Views are.
But THese Filthy Dreamers like Maher and Carville have No Problem Fulfilling Jude 8
And Numerous Other Scriptures. Why Not, They Were Ordained to This Condemnation !!!
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ
https://brandnewtube.com/studio