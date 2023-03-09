BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Investigative Reporter Jeffrey Morgan: The CCP is an insidious evil regime. CCP should be responsible for the pandemic because covid-19 leaked from a Wuhan lab
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
0 view • 03/09/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2axlo37141

【NFSC @CPAC 】03/03/2023 Investigative Reporter Jeffrey Morgan: The CCP is an insidious evil regime. CCP should be responsible for the pandemic because covid-19 leaked from a Wuhan lab. We have a responsibility to fight against CCP, especially America,

because the US is the moral world leader of the entire world. We have to acknowledge the CCP’’s evil nature, and decouple the policies that would strengthen the CCP.


【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/03/2023 调查记者杰弗里·摩根：中共是一个阴险邪恶的政权。中共需要为新冠疫情负责，因为新冠病毒是从武汉一个实验室泄露出来的。我们有责任反击中共，尤其是美国，因为美国一直以来都是这个世界的道德领袖。我们必须认清中共的邪恶本质，并与所有会增强中共实力的政策脱钩。



Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo
