Colonists' Ongoing Attacks on Masafer Yatta Citizens

The colonists continue to attack the residents of Masafer Yatta, the Palestinian citizen Musa Al-Najjar was injured and suffered a fractured skull, the Palestinian Al-Najjar is in the hospital receiving the necessary treatment.
Interview: Moaz Al-Najjar: Son of the injured
Reporting: Sari Jaradat
Filmed: 05/01/2025
