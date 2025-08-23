© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tottenham Stuns Man City 2-0 | Premier League August 23, 2025 Highlights
Description
Tottenham Hotspur shocked defending champions Manchester City with a commanding 2-0 win at the Etihad Stadium on August 23, 2025. Goals from Brennan Johnson and Joao Palhinha put Spurs in control early, while a disciplined defense kept Man City’s attack at bay. This victory boosts Tottenham to the top of the Premier League and puts pressure on Pep Guardiola’s side. Watch the highlights and stay tuned for more Premier League action!
Hashtags
#PremierLeague #Tottenham #ManCity #FootballHighlights #Soccer #BrennanJohnson #JoaoPalhinha #Haaland #SpursWin #EtihadStadium