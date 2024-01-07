❗️America's Worst Nightmare Confirmed - Thousands of Iraqi & Iranian Weaponized Speedboats

This video is iffy, propaganda ish. It's Arabic, so their view. I don't think this confirms the worst nightmare or thousands. Thought that I'd post the video anyway, along with the title found... Cynthia
❗️America's worst nightmare confirmed:
Thousands of Iraqi & Iranian weaponised speedboats are conducting joint military drills against the growing US Military presence in the region.
💥Fasten your seatbelts folks, 2024 is only getting started.
