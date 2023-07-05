1 Corinthians 3:18

Let no man deceive himself. If any man among you seemeth to be wise in this world, let him become a fool, that he may be wise.

1 John 3:7

Little children, let no man deceive you: he that doeth righteousness is righteous, even as he is righteous.

2 Thessalonians 2:3

Let no man deceive you by any means: for that day shall not come, except there come a falling away first, and that man of sin be revealed, the son of perdition;





Ephesians 5:6

Let no man deceive you with vain words: for because of these things cometh the wrath of God upon the children of disobedience.





Mark 13:5

And Jesus answering them began to say, Take heed lest any man deceive you:





Matthew 24:4

And Jesus answered and said unto them, Take heed that no man deceive you