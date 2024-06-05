© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today, large-scale joint Russian-Syrian military exercises began in the Syrian Arab Republic. The events will take place throughout the country and will include both ground and air components.
adding later today...
Joint Russian-Syrian exercises began in Syria to practice actions to protect the territorial integrity of the republic. This was announced during a briefing by the deputy head of the Russian Central Military Command in Syria, Major General Yuri Popov.