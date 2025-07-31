© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Here We Go!
◦ Newly Declassified Appendix To Durham Report Sheds Additional Light On Clinton Campaign Plan To Falsely Tie Trump To Russia & FBI’s Failure To Investigate
The full episode is linked below.
Redacted News (31 July 2025)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/u9s5Z8jUpuI
https://rumble.com/v6wyb1g-arrest-hillary-clinton-here-we-go-redacted-news-live.html