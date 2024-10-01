The Little Boy Who Cried Refraction - Chicago Still Proves Flat Earth

Bypass the biased anti-flat earth anti-truth YouTube and google algorithm with my playlists and by researching using Yandex instead of Google.

The bottom-up obstruction of cities, ships, and the sun and moon are not caused by a physical curve, but perspective working with the refraction and magnification and lensing of the atmosphere. Bottom-up obstruction happens on a flat surface (even on a verry small scale) This is demonstrated in this video I edited: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Li57Xzs-QbQ&list=PLje8EUXyvFPJBri5GK8YjRchgpSOd4ZOu&index=4

@skyfree01 has many video experiments explaining this in more detail.





👉This in another video will go into more detail it explain bottom-up obstruction https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=si2omTLkDxA

👉Ultimate Guide To Refraction, Sunsets, Claimed Curvature & More https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pfybtObSwAo&list=PLje8EUXyvFPJBri5GK8YjRchgpSOd4ZOu&index=109&t=924s

👉Why doesn't the sun get smaller on the Flat Model EXPLAINED! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b0ULjsRKMoE&list=PLje8EUXyvFPJBri5GK8YjRchgpSOd4ZOu&index=2





Refraction occurs when light waves travel through the atoms that make up the Earth’s atmosphere and pass through layers of air with varying densities. This gradient affects the path of light and other electromagnetic waves, this happens because the speed of light changes as it moves through different mediums. In the atmosphere, the density of air changes with altitude due to temperature and pressure variations.

The refractive index of air is close to 1 (the value for a vacuum), but it varies slightly with temperature and pressure. For example, the refractive index of air at standard temperature and pressure (STP) is approximately n=1.00029

2. When light rays pass from a less dense to a denser medium, they bend towards the normal line (an imaginary line perpendicular to the surface). Conversely, when moving from a denser to a less dense medium, light rays bend away from the normal.

🔎Magnification in the atmosphere can occur due to the lensing effect of air masses acting like lenses. When light passes through these “lenses,” it can converge to a focal point, magnifying the image of distant objects.





Laser-over-lake experiments show there is hundreds of feet of missing curvature.

The main argument Globers have against all the endless lake experiments is "refraction". Those who use this excuse clearly don't understand the science behind the refraction of the atmosphere. refraction does not allow a laser to go farther or allow you to see farther. It does the opposite. It creates an artificially lowered horizon, obstructs your vision, and creates the bottom-up obstruction of the sun moon, a cities and boats on the horizon. There is a layer of the horizon that gets erased by this reflective, refraction layer. As shown in this video.





It is a scientific fact the atmosplane acts like a lens.

Globers might say "wouldn’t planes and birds stay the same size in the sky no matter how far away they get?"

👉A plane is not large enough and is not above the atmosphere, but in it. If you place a speck of dust or object inside a magnifying glass, will not enlarge it. The speck of dust or object has to be away from the lens.





