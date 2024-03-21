The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. They That Wait......

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag that show that you rock for the King!

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub

It would be awesome for you to share, like, rumble and give a thumbs up (or down to) this video!

Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!

Donate here:

https://bit.ly/3RWo4mg

It would be an honor to have to have you Like, (Rumble) and Subscribe to this channel. We pray it's an inspiration to you and fam'





In today's world, the concept on waiting is tough. Once you are in relationship with Christ however, you understand its' purpose and how it can actually help strengthen your faith.





Willing to Wait for God’s Way

Get daily devotions and more with the app:

@ Apple - https://apple.co/3yUJ0lz

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/3usFfFm

Trust the Lord to bring you His best at the right time.

Lamentations 3:24-26

Many of us struggle when it comes to disciplining ourselves in the area of instant gratification. There are so many things we want now. And to make matters worse, we usually have the ability to follow through on our desires. That’s what the credit card industry is all about: Have it now; pay later. But finances aren’t the only area where we get into trouble. Being in a hurry to get married can lead to an unwise choice of a spouse. Or being in a rush for career success might tempt us not to consider whether our pursuit aligns with God’s plans.





Music video credit:

Galactic Cowboys - Not of This World

Put the Galactic Cowboys on your playlist

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3muIhBC

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/4a0cmjx

JTH1st

@jth1st

https://www.youtube.com/@jth1st





The Rock Almighty

Part of the US Sports Network

http://www.USSportsRadio.net