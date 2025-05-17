© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is BIZARRE even for Trump. On Iran:
First he threatens them:
We’ll have a solution — either violent or not violent.
Then:
I know so many Iranians… great people.
Then he forbids them from nuclear… everything.
Rambles about their “pure, unadulterated oil,” forgets the word refine, and invents the phrase “nuclear civil.”
