Childhood Vaccines: What you really should know - Testimony by Ted Kuntz | www.kla.tv/26303
Kla.TV - English
Kla.TV - English
157 views • 06/14/2023

Are we being told the full truth about childhood vaccines? Are they perfectly safe and effective? Ted Kuntz spent 40 years investigating this and just recently presented his findings in a public hearing.

Nothing can be more important than safeguarding our future generations. But is that happening with the childhood vaccines? We strongly recommend watching this well researched presentation and coming to your own conclusions.

https://kla.tv/26303


https://rumble.com/v2mas30-vaccine-choice-canadas-ted-kuntz-presents-on-vaccine-safety-vancouver-day-t.html


https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/

Keywords
vaccinesvaccinechoicecanadachildhoodvaccinestedkuntznationalcitizensinquiry
