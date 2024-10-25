BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THE PATRIOT SAYS VP HAS IQ OF "FENCE POST"
ChestyP
ChestyP
33 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
143 views • 7 months ago

In a revealing new video obtained by TMZ, actor Mel Gibson doesn't hold back on his views regarding Vice President Kamala Harris, stating she has "the IQ of a fence post." Here's a quick rundown of what Gibson had to say:

When asked about his voting preference, Gibson hinted, "I think that's a pretty good guess," suggesting his support for Donald Trump.

Gibson criticized Harris for her track record, describing it as both "miserable" and "appalling," further noting she has "no policies to speak of."

Keywords
vice presidentiqkamala harrismel gibsontrump supportpolitical commentaryelection 2024track recordfence posttmz video
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy