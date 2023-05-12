© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Delicious raw avocado chocolate mousse recipe from Chef Adam A. Graham
1 avocado - pitted
1/4 C cacao powder (you can use cocoa if you can't find cacao)
1/2 C almond milk (Easy almond milk: 1/2 C water and 2 TB almond butter blended)
3 pitted dates (soaked 1/2 in the almond milk) or 2 TB maple syrup or agave
1/2 tsp cinnamon
pinch of pink salt