BrightLearn - The New Optimum Nutrition Bible by Patrick Holford

"The New Optimum Nutrition Bible" by Patrick Holford is a transformative guide that redefines the relationship between food, nutrition and overall well-being. Holford introduces the concept of "optimum nutrition," advocating for a diet that provides the body with the best possible intake of nutrients to achieve peak health and vitality, rather than merely avoiding disease. Drawing on personal experiences and scientific research, he explains how sub-optimum nutrition is a root cause of many modern ailments and shares his journey of adopting a nutrient-rich diet that led to significant health improvements. The book delves into the profound connection between nutrition and mental health, citing studies that demonstrate the effectiveness of nutritional therapy in treating conditions like schizophrenia. Holford emphasizes "biochemical individuality," arguing that traditional Recommended Daily Allowances (RDAs) are too simplistic and introduces the concept of Optimum Daily Allowances (ODAs) to tailor nutritional needs. He explores the synergy of nutrients, the impact of "evolutionary dynamics" on diet, and the dangers of "anti-nutrients" like pesticides and food additives. Holford's approach is both scientific and holistic, emphasizing the importance of a balanced diet, regular exercise and a healthy lifestyle, while also addressing stress, sleep and emotional well-being. Filled with practical advice and A to Z guides on nutritional healing, this book is an empowering resource for anyone seeking to enhance their health and prevent chronic diseases.





For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.