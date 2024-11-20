The Mystery Revealed!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pastor Kenneth Claassen from MarlowBaptistChurch.org.uk returns to Chartridge.uk with foundational Bible teaching. How should we approach reading the Scriptures? How can we avoid mistakes in our understanding of the Bible? Pastor Kenneth is known for helping many Christians understand the Bible more clearly than ever. You'll not want to miss this sermon!