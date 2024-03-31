INDIFFERENCE - The Sin Worse Than Sodomy (Ignoring God's Word) — Featuring the voice of Greg L. Bahnsen

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Indifference to God's Word is a subtle yet profound sin. Yet, even believers don't understand just how profound it is. Listen to Dr. Greg L. Bahnsen as he admonishes believers with what the Scriptures have to say about it compared to the egregious sin of sodomy.
Excerpt from Dr. Bahnsen’s sermon, Christian Apologetics. Full sermon can be found here:
https://thebahnsenbibleacademy.com/individual-files/
(15 of 35) Apologetics Individual Files
You are invited to learn all the counsel of GOD from one of the greatest Bible teachers of all time—Greg L. Bahnsen