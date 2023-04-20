RFK Jr: We Need to Have a Mature Conversation' About the War in Ukraine

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr Says 'We Need to Have a Mature Conversation' About the War in Ukraine "It is not in America's national interest to push Russia closer to China. That is a cataclysm.
Number two, it is not in our national interest to do something that could involve us in a nuclear exchange with a country that has more nuclear weapons than us."
