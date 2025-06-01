BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
SDA Church Abominations R Multiplying. Ganoune Diop, Charles Tapp, Jose Vazquez, potomac conference
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
16 views • 3 months ago

If you can get five things to get sweeping votes into Congress, what would it be Details, please


Ganoune Diop Travels the World Elevating the Papacy’s Moral Authority and Global Agenda, “Dignitatis Humanae,” Portraying it as Universally Beneficial. Ganoune Diop Travels the World Elevating the Papacy’s Moral Authority and Global Agenda, “Dignitatis Humanae,” Portraying it as Universally Beneficial. On May 28, 2025, the South American Division of Seventh-day Adventists published a news report about how Ganoune Diop met with “prominent international leaders,” both Adventist and non-Adventist, to promote religious liberty. Church leaders from the division and national leaders from the capital city of Buenos Aires attended the event in Argentina.


Potomac Conference Ordains Another Woman in Virginia. On March 8, Charles Tapp and Jose Vazquez of the Potomac Conference ordained Griselda Jobe at the Piney Forest Seventh-day Adventist Church in Virginia.On March 8, Charles Tapp and Jose Vazquez of the Potomac Conference ordained Griselda Jobe at the Piney Forest Seventh-day Adventist Church in Virginia.


Liberals in the church believe that these ordinations reveal their courage and conviction. I agree that they seem to have convictions. Unfortunately such actions are not based upon a biblical worldview, which plainly states that leadership in the church (both pastors and elders) is male. What we are seeing with rebellious (WO) ordinations is cultural conformity and virtue signalling conviction.


Collegedale Church Summer VBS Mission Offers Yoga Sessions To Young Girls


