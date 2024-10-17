RT News - October 17 2024 6AM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Oct 17, 2024
rt.com
The IDF blows up an entire village in southern Lebanon and then celebrates the destruction. On the same day Israeli officials deny deliberately targeting UN peacekeepers in the region. Vladimir Zelensky's much-touted 'Victory plan' is proving to be a hard sell, as Ukraine's western supporters say they can't back the plan as is, let alone fast track Ukraine into NATO. India accuses Canada of 'cavalier behaviour' as tensions heat up between the two countries over Ottawa's claims of New Delhi violating its sovereignty.