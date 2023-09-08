Prophetic Event Sept 23, 2023 And End Time Frames Related With Jubilee Year 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SOURCE ,
LINK :
https://youtu.be/Ab1lLQZJCKE?si=ZOj3cZGpZaImt6Hx
The woman Rev 12 sign on Sept 23, 2017 or 6 years ago is the same exact date Sept 23.
Many predictive programmings from Satanist globalists elites mentioned Sept 23, 2023 is significant for the big event ! It could be war, disaster or something like that !
So the prophetic vision from the Lord regarding about Significant date Sept 23, 2023 , the war or the transition, it’s very interesting to keep an eye ! The date just a day before the day of Atonement or Yom Kippur Sept 24-25, 2023 when the 70th Jubilee year will be announced !