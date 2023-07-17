BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Making of a Farmall M Hybrid Fabrication and Design
Pigeon River Farm
Pigeon River Farm
52 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
138 views • 07/17/2023

Welcome to this exciting episode, where we delve into the progress of the third installment of the hybrid tractor build. The hard work and dedication put into this project are evident as we witness the major strides made thus far. In this episode, we will explore the various stages of weldment and fabrication, with one exception being the control box. The involvement of a local fabricator welder, an Amishman named Joe, has been instrumental in overcoming the challenges of orientation, location, and weight. One crucial decision during the process was regarding the battery enclosure; rather than opting for a completely sealed enclosure, an open architecture was chosen to facilitate easy cleaning and maintenance. To ensure the utmost safety, a removable lid with 1/2 inch PVC was added to protect the batteries from any external impact that might cause a short to the ground. Additionally, heavy-grade boots and marine-grade cables were incorporated to protect against potential short circuits. Join us as we further explore the intricate details of the mounting system, the motor stanchion, the belt arrangement, and the ingenious adaptation of a crankshaft position sensor for speed measurement. This video promises to provide valuable insights into the remarkable progress of this hybrid tractor build.

Keywords
farmall mhybrid tractorhybrid design
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy