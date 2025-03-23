BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Iran's IRGC unveils NEW AIR DEFENSE SYSTEMS in the Persian Gulf – reports
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
5 months ago

Iran’s IRGC unveils NEW AIR DEFENSE SYSTEMS in the Persian Gulf – reports

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has showcased new air defense missile systems stationed on the Iranian islands of Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb, and Abu Musa, which can reportedly target naval threats up to 600 km away. The unveiling took place during an inspection by IRGC Navy Commander Ali-Reza Tangsiri, Tasnim state news agency reported.

This comes as Iran prepares to respond to a letter from US President Trump, who urged a resumption of nuclear talks and warned of possible military action if Iran refuses. 

Adding: 

Nuclear deal in its current form cannot be renewed, Iranian Foreign Ministry said.   

"In my opinion, the 2015 pact in its current form cannot be revived. It would not be in our interest because our nuclear situation has advanced significantly and we can no longer return to previous conditions," Iranian FM Abbas Araqchi said. 

Tehran was recently sent a letter from US President Donald Trump, granting Iran two months to decide whether to engage in talks or face stricter sanctions as part of the renewed "maximum pressure" campaign.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
